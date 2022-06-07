New picture of Lilibet was released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage

Harry and Meghan were said to have hosted a 'relaxed' garden party for Lilibet which her cousins attended

The Lilibet picture was taken by photographer and friend of couple Misan Harriman, who attended the picnic

While the Sussexes were back in the UK for the Platinum Jubilee, the Queen also reportedly met her namesake

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a new picture of Lilibet on her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage during the Platinum Jubilee.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share a new picture of Lilibet on her first birthday. Photo: Toby Melville/ Misan Harriman.

Daily Mail reports that Harry and Meghan hosted a 'relaxed' garden party on Saturday for little Lilibet, one, in the Windsor estate with birthday cake, balloons, party games and picnic snacks.

She is seen on her birthday in an official photograph with reddish locks, smiling and dressed in a pale blue frock with a white bow in her hair.

This is the second official picture of Lilibet after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a Christmas card on December 23.

When Prince Harry was also one, he was pictured with his trademark reddish locks, similar to how his daughter looks now.

The Lilibet picture was taken by photographer and friend of the couple Misan Harriman, who attended the small picnic with his wife, children and reportedly members of the Royal family.

Those who are said to have also been at Frogmore Cottage include Zara and Mike Tindall's three children, Mia, eight, Lena, three, and Lucas, one, as well as Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10, daughters of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly.

Three-year-old Archie's godfather, Charlie Van Straubenzee, and his brother Tom, godfather to Princess Charlotte, were also invited, it is understood.

The Queen was also said to have met her namesake on Thursday or Friday during the Platinum Jubilee festivities.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the Platinum Jubilee early - missing the Pageant and the Queen on the balcony - as they flew back in a private jet to California with luggage that appeared to include a wooden swing set which looked similar to the one gifted to William and Kate by Prince Charles.

The California couple released the photograph hours after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge put pictures on social media showing hidden moments from the Jubilee including new pictures of Louis with his father, William, and Kate and the children including Princess Charlotte and Prince George waiting in a doorway.

