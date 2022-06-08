Kelly Rowland and Marsai Martin broke the internet with a stunning video that they first posted on TikTok before it made its way to Instagram

In the clip, the US singer and the young actress combined a bit of acting with cool dance moves and created some real black girl magic together

Many people on social media shared that they thought the two superstars were really fighting when the clip was filmed

Kelly Rowland and Marsai Martin broke the internet with an amazing dance clip. The US singer and the young American actress mixed a bit of acting with cool dance moves in the trending clip.

Kelly Rowland and Marsai Martin broke the internet with a cool dance clip. Image: @kellyrowland, @marsaimartin

Source: UGC

The Shade Room took to Instagram and re-posted the epic clip of the two superstars. It was originally posted on TikTok. The outlet captioned the video:

"Let me find out #KellyRowland and #MarsaiMartin are the new duo we never knew we needed when it comes to the TikTok trends!"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Impressed social media users took to the publication's comment section to share their thoughts on the clip. Many of them shared that they thought that Kelly Rowland and Marsai Martin were really hitting each other.

evonne.jada said:

"This is so cute."

nowthatsmajor commented:

"WOW … this TikTok trend may not age well. Somebody gon’ go too far. They look great though!"

shannpagne wrote:

"I thought that first hit was real."

willjordanmusic said:

"That first slap looked way too real."

noboss_leftbehind commented:

"The most unexpected duo we didn’t know we needed."

maya.evans33 wrote:

"I love this black girl magic."

theconversational.lush added:

"That’s some good acting."

Kelly Rowland Lands in SA

South African radio presenter Anele Mdoda trended on Twitter after US singer Kelly Rowland's post. Rowland announced on her social media pages that she is in South Africa, and peeps are suggesting she is here for a boxing match against Anele.

Anele Mdoda caused a stir on social media in 2019 when she suggested that Rowland is only beautiful when she has makeup on.

She said:

"Kelly looks amazing with make-up. Take that make-up off; then it's tickets. I have receipts."

The tweet landed the radio DJ in hot water from Mzansi and US Twitter users. Since then, Mdoda's name pops up each time Kelly posts a picture on social media.

Source: Legit.ng