Top American singer Trey Songz seems to be a huge fan of Nigerian music star, Rema, as indicated by a video making the rounds online

Apparently, the US music star was at a night club and once he graced the stage, he performed Rema’s hit single, Soundgasm

A video making the rounds in the online community captured the moment Trey Songz did his thing as members of the audience vibed to the music

Afrobeat to the world movement continues to gain traction as more people and international acts around the world continue to embrace African music.

Just recently, top American music star, Trey Songz, was spotted in a video where he was vibing to Nigerian singer, Rema’s Soundgasm song.

Trey Songz performs Rema's Soundgasm song. Photo: @heisrema/@treysongz

Source: Instagram

From indications, the top music star had a club appearance where he also had to grace the stage and perform to the audience.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment the DJ spun Rema’s song and the US musician performed it just like he owned the track.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Members of the audience were equally thrilled by the way Songz was able to carry them along while performing the Nigerian hit track.

The singer also made the performance even more interesting as he did some nice dance moves to the song.

Watch the video as sighted on social media below:

Davido turns hypeman for Rema at event, sparks sweet reactions from fans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music stars Rema and Davido were part of the Nigerian music stars that shut down Rick Ross’ show in Lagos some weeks ago.

A video from the event showed the sweet moment Davido turned into a hypeman for Rema and also performed alongside the Mavin artiste.

Davido’s action left many of his followers gushing as they took to social media to applaud his humility.

One social media user who hailed the singer for his selflessness wrote:

"I never see person like David for my life before. I thank God say David Dey this Nigeria industry if not everywhere would have been dry."

Another fan of the two music stars wrote:

"30BG and Ravers..I love to see..my 2 favourite."

Source: Legit.ng