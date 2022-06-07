A video of a South African grown lady dancing to a vibey tune has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The entertaining clip shows the lady busting some moves and jumping around with great energy to the song Buga

Scores of social media users were impressed and delighted with the aunty’s free spirit as they responded with positive comments

A video of an aunty busting some moves to a popular tune had netizens loving her vibe.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Chop Daily and shows her dancing and jumping around with great energy to the African track Buga by Kizz Daniel ft. Tekno.

An aunty won over fans with her free spirit and vibey moves. Image: Chop Daily/Facebook

Judging by those moves, there is no denying that this lady loves this song and was likely the party-starter back in her time. The fun footage was captioned:

"This song has all our aunties in a chokehold."

The clip has gained over 80K views on Facebook. Many netizens found the post amusing and uplifting as they gathered in the comments with funny and positive comments.

Nozuko Fasi said:

“I thought this was church... lol, having fun.”

Angelina Brathwaite wrote:

“Love it.”

Aishah Adams reacted:

“Mmmm obi ayiase… wow auntie can really buga.”

Sunflower Granderson commented:

“She right she's enjoying herself.”

