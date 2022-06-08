Nigerian singer Johnny Drille proved why he is considered one of the Nigerian singers with a powerful voice

The singer rendered a cover of Davido’s currently trending song Stand Strong, and it is mindblowing

Celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have taken to social media to applaud the talented singer for the perfect rendition of the song

Nigerian singer and songwriter Johnny Drille, who is known for his lovely voice, has jumped on Davido’s trending song Stand Strong.

Johnny Drille dropped a cover of the song, and it was so good that it caught Davido’s attention, who took time to share it via his Instastory.

Johnny Drille sang Davido's Stand Strong. Credit: @johnnydrille @davido

Source: Instagram

To enjoy the cover, Johnny Drille urged fans to listen to it with headphones.

Sharing the video, the singer wrote:

“Stand Strong Listen with headphones for a surreal experience.”

See the post below:

Fans applaud Johnny Drille

Nigerian celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have taken to social media to applaud Johnny Drille’s perfect delivery.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

_e.n.a.m.o.r:

"Whattttttttt?! @davido needs to do a remix with Johnny Drille on it!."

augustchuks:

"You did well with trying to express from your understanding of the music. . But I don't think this particular music was meant to be this emotional. Thereby ruining the actual expression that embodies standing strong. Nice try anyway ."

whoistaykevwe:

"One frustrated wizkid fan will now say this thing doesn’t make sense ."

meet_sarcit:

"i love this cover better than the original❤️❤️❤️."

brainy_keyz:

"All I no is someday I will av a song with JD, I don’t know how or wen but soon No homo but I love you bruh ."

