The Nigerian youths are gearing up to come put in one voice ahead of the 2023 general elections and their favourite celebrities are joining the movement

A youth vote count mega concert was held in Lagos and it has some high-profile celebrities in attendance

The likes of Omawumi, Waje, Small Doctor, Real Warri Pikin, and others came out to speak in one voice as they performed for the Lagos youths

The Nigerian youths seemed to have been done taking the back seat as they came out en masse for a concert that preached their unity.

A youth vote count mega concert was held at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) Lagos at it has quite an impressive number of entertainers in attendance to speak and act in unity.

The entertainers performed to the mammoth crowd who joined the youth vote count movement and stressed the importance of getting Permanent Voters' Cards (PVC).

Celebrities perform at youth vote count concert in Lagos. Credit: @goldmynetv.

Some of the stars who performed at the event are Small Doctor, Do2dtun, Omawumi, Waye, Real Warri Pikin, and many more.

Nigerians react to the lovely videos

Social media users across the country have commended the crowd who turned up for the concert and also hailed the celebrity performers.

Rayautosng:

"Why una invite small doctor? Person wey campaign for Buhari."

C_u_r_e_n_s_s_y:

"Another thing no be only Lagos be Nigeria but na great step."

Comfort_gabriella1:

"Very good concept no pvc no entry can register outside the venue but still think it should be done in all states no be only Lagos be Nigeria."

Prince suggests Nigerian artists should host free shows

Legit.ng previously reported that Big Brother Naija star Prince Enwerem took to social media with a post suggesting a more effective way to get Nigerians to get their PVCs.

According to him, a way to push the PVC agenda is for singers to host free shows and make the PVC a gate pass.

Prince also noted that the approach will work wonders in getting the message beyond social media.

Source: Legit.ng