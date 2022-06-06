BBNaija reality star Whitemoney added a new year , and it is a big celebration for him as he trends on social media

, To mark the occasion, Whitemoney took to social media to share some photos of him while he thanked God for life

Many of the reality star’s fans and followers have since taken to social media platforms to celebrate with him

Popular reality star and winner of the Big Brother Naija’s Shine Ya Eye edition, Chief Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi, popularly known as Whitemoney, is celebrating his 30th birthday today, June 6.

The reality star shared some stunning photos he took and expressed his gratitude to God for life to celebrate the occasion.

God continue to watch over me: Whitemoney prays. Credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

He made a special request to God to continue to watch over him.

Sharing the photos via his social media timeline, the actor wrote:

“06-06-?? || +1 || Happy Birthday To Me✨I Feel Unbelievably Grateful For Everything In My Life. Dear God, Please Continue To Watch Over Me.”

Fans flood social media to celebrate Whitemoney

Many of his fans and followers have flooded social media to celebrate the reality star.

tiannahsplacempire:

"When you are styled by the king of fashion , it hits different Lenslord thanks for always capturing the moment @segun_wealth ❤️."

iamellamensah:

"Omg Mazi.,, our birthday on the same day ❤️… happy birthday mate."

bomaakpore:

"Hbd brother May almighty God grant you all your heart desires amen ✅."

wathonianyansi:

"Happy Birthday dear . God’s Blessings always ."

oghenekaroitene:

"A king my G, you will continue to win , God just got started , get ready for more unbelievable miracles, today na your day, do shakara and have a blast ."

Michael hails Whitemoney over his relationship with Jackie B

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reunion for Shine Ya Eyes housemates commenced, and fans are anticipating the dramas that will follow on social media.

In a video from the reunion that went live on Thursday, July 2, the reality show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked Michael if he was shocked about the relationship between Whitemoney and Jackie B since he had a thing going with her before he was evicted from the show.

Michael, in his response, said he wasn’t shocked by Whitemoney hitting on Jackie B right after his eviction, adding that the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner “has good taste.”

Source: Legit.ng