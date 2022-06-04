Popular Nigerian cross-dresser James Brown launched his book on Friday, and it was attended strictly by invitation

The event, which took place in Lagos, saw the crossdresser making an entrance into the room in a long gown amid applause

The video from the event has sparked mixed reactions from social media users as some asked what kind of book he wrote

Nigerian crossdresser James Brown is making headlines after a video from his book launch, which took place on Friday, surfaced on social media.

The event, which took place in Lagos on Friday, June 3, was strictly by invitation.

One of the event highlights showed the moment James made an entry into the hall. The crossdresser could be seen rocking a long gown as he blew kisses at the audience amid applause.

Mixed reactions over James Brown’s entry to his book launch

Many online users have since taken to social media to react to the video as some raised questions about the book the crossdresser wrote.

"The people who attended this Event shouldn't vote in 2023."

"James brown write bookHow?when?where?which bookGod abeg ooo."

"Waitn this one write again?? Nawa this country shall."

"Book???? Like a literate express of thoughts and Inspiration written with Words??? That kind of book???"

"Why Nigerians dey do like this now, make una clap small nauu dey do like Abuja people when them dey introduce artist."

"Everyone was busy recording that’s why."

James Brown says going to school not easy

Popular Nigerian crossdresser James Brown, also known as the Princess of 'Africow', shared his experience schooling abroad.

In the post on his social media page, James shared new photos of himself as he confessed that going to school is not easy.

The crossdresser revealed all his time is now for reading as he no longer has time to make videos.

He said:

"Omo school no easy oo I don’t have time for my self at all. Study! study!! study!!! "

