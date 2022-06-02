Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has dedicated a special post to his only son, Fewa, on the occasion of his birthday

The doting dad posted a picture in which they rocked similar outfits as he wished him a happy birthday celebration

Otedola’s friend, Tony Elumelu, among others, was seen in the comment section with a congratulatory birthday message for the celebrant

Nothing beats the excitement of parents getting to witness the birthday celebrations of their children and this explains Femi Otedola’s current mood.

The billionaire business mogul recently took to his Instagram page with a special post dedicated to his only son, Fewa.

Femi Otedola marks son's birthday.

Source: Instagram

The young man clocked a new age on Thursday, June 2, and he was lovingly celebrated by his proud dad.

Sharing a photo where they both rocked similar outfits, Otedola wrote:

"Happy Birthday to my dearest Fewa! Papa Loves you so much ❤️"

See the birthday post below:

Social media users wish Fewa a happy birthday

Otedola’s followers didn’t leave the celebration all to him as many took to the comment section with congratulatory messages for Fewa.

Fellow billionaire, Tony Elumelu, also dropped a birthday message for Fewa.

He wrote:

"Happy birthday Fewa."

More birthday messages are below:

seyitherealtor said:

"Happy birthday Fewa, more of God's grace upon your life in Jesus Name❤️."

olayeenkadairo said:

"Happy birthday dearest Fewa. God bless your new age and satisfy you with long life. Enjoy today ."

adedejiadeade said:

"Happy birthday to your handsome son. God bless his new age with sufficient grace. Wishing him LLNP."

marvelloustheblogger said:

"Awww!! Hbdllnp Fewa.. Keep soaring Higher in God Glory.. Amen."

dasehill_investment said:

"Happy birthday fewa, Grace of the lord be upon you ❤️❤️your real estate professional."

kingsameey said:

"Birthday Blessings upon him in good health and prosperity Sir."

