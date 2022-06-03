Nigerian female singer, Tiwa Savage sparked reactions during one of her recent performances as she addressed her fans

The Somebody Son crooner declared that she doesn't want a man who has money because she's got it as well

She further revealed the kind of man she want and the ladies in attendance agreed with her, Nigerians have reacted to the video

Singer Tiwa Savage created a buzz on social media after a video of her stage performance emerged online.

The singer stopped in the middle of her performance to address her fans about the type of man she is looking out to get next.

Tiwa Savage talks about what she wants in a man. Credit: @tiwasavage.

Source: Instagram

Tiwa revealed that she had the conversation with her stylist, Tokunbo:

"I was telling my stylist Tokunbo that is not that I'm just looking for a guy that has money because I have money too."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She further declared that if any man do anyhow because he has money, she will get into her Lamboghini and drive off.

"All I'm saying is we've got to match our energy so from now on we are looking for someone to add to our funds."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Tiwa Savage video

Social media users have reacted differently to Tiwa Savage's video.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Nohpheesat:

"Girl just get rich, and pick any man you want."

Dr_aybams:

"Most of them shouting Yes, Will still ask for urgent 2k."

Bodytrimng:

"Nothing as sweet as having your own money."

King_cynthiao:

"Moral lesson: in this life make your own money!"

Tide_benison:

"Lol even aunties that want 5k weekly food money from a guy is shouting period, anyway making your own money will not give room for see finish."

Bagboytimzy:

"Toke Makinwa left the table and threw the chair away."

It's not easy to make money: Tiwa Savage complains about her father not being Dangote

Legit.ng previously reported that Tiwa Savage lamented about how hard it is to make money and not being a rich kid.

Tiwa who appeared tired in a picture that emerged online questioned why she didn't have a rich father like Dangote.

The singer also paid tribute to her late father and Nigerians reacted differently to her comments.

Source: Legit.ng