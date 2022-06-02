The Duke of York has been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 and has tested positive days after mingling with the Queen

Prince Andrew thus cannot attend the thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

A few months earlier, Queen Elizabeth also tested positive for the virus but she recovered after taking time off

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed Prince Andrew the Duke of York has tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: Getty Images.

Palace official confirms

A Buckingham Palace official confirmed the diagnosis, saying that the royal will not be attending a thanksgiving service slated for Friday.

The thanksgiving event will be held at the St Paul's Cathedral to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

A palace official said:

"After undertaking a routine test the Duke has tested positive for COVID and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow's service."

According to Sky News, it is understood that Andrew has met with the Queen in the last few days but has been undertaking regular testing.

The duke was pictured on Wednesday in high spirits riding a horse on the Royal Estate in Windsor.

Andrew was not at Buckingham's balcony to mark his mother's Platinum Jubilee after the Queen decided that only working members of the Royal Family would join her.

On Thursday evening, the Queen will lead the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon in a special dual ceremony, with the monarch at Windsor Castle and her grandson William at the Palace.

Prince Harry opens up about seeing Queen Elizabeth a year after controversial interview

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth reunited slightly a year after Prince Harry and his American wife gave a tell-it-all interview that left the royal family slightly shaken.

The father of two opened up about his reunion with his grandmother and said he had a great time spending time with her.

In an interview with Today Show, the royalty said while he was having a good time in the UK with family, he considers the United States as his home at that moment.

Queen reunites with grandkids

On Wednesday, March 02, 2022, it was reported Queen Elizabeth II reunited with her family members after recovering from COVID-19.

As reported by Daily Mail, the monarch, who tested positive for the virus, went to Frogmore on Sunday, where members of her family had gathered to meet her for the first time since her diagnosis.

Princess Eugenie, her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their 1-year-old son, August, who reside in Frogmore Cottage, were reportedly not home during the Queen’s visit.

