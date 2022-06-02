Jada Pinkett Smith has broken her silence on the much publicised Oscar slap incident that saw her husband smack comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars

The wife of Oscars winner Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith has offered her voice on the infamous moment her husband slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Forgive and heal

According to Daily Mail, Jada opined that the two celebrated entertainers forgive each other and heal from the incident that was transmitted to live audiences across the world.

She said:

"Now, about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile."

The Red Table Talk host was speaking ahead of a special alopecia episode, Jada, 50, referenced the controversial incident.

She continued:

"The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that's keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening."

Lost respect

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, Legit.ng reported comedian and reality TV show host Steve Harvey calling out Will for his actions, saying it was a 'punk move' and that he lost respect for the award-winning actor.

While speaking at a keynote event at Georgia State University, Harvey discussed a variety of topics, however, it’s his comments about the slap seen around the world that made headlines.

In the March 2022 incident, actor Will Smith shocked the world after he walked on stage during the Oscar Awards and slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The actor who was seated close to Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o left the distinguished crowd at the 94th Academy Awards in awe.

Balding head

Will's altercation with the comedian spilt out of control after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's balding head.

After taking his seat, Will is heard shouting back at Chris rock saying:

"Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

