A social media user has called out controversial crossdresser Bobrisky following his recent announcement about a housewarming party

According to the lady, her family is set to hold an event at the same venue and on the same date Bobrisky recently announced

The lady’s post sparked reactions with social media users wondering why the effeminate celebrity is not having the party at the house he wants to unveil

Controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye has been called out on social media and tagged a liar amid his recent announcement of a housewarming party.

Legit.ng sighted the lady (@jewellryhq)'s post on Instagram where she claimed that her family is set to have an event at the popular Monarch event centre on the same day Bobrisky announced.

According to her, the hall has been fully paid for and her sister’s engagement party is going to hold at the venue.

The lady wrote:

"I know it’s too early for this kind of gist but you guys iro po fun Bobrisky. The same monarch on the 3rd where we are having my sister’s engagement (that we have fully paid for) is where you want to do housewarming party?"

In a different post, the lady mentioned that her family might have to check with musician, King Sunny Ade, before Bobrisky comes out saying he has also booked the entertainer.

See screenshots as sighted on Instagram below:

Social media users react

kelvinchilds_ said:

"House warming for monarch? Monarch Na the house ? Abi I didn't read well? People dey go event centres go do housewarming? Wetin come do the house ? Who go warm am?"

it_is__anastasia said:

"Why don't they do it in his new house then."

lorenzo_lekki said:

"There are about 3 halls at Monarch, two three people do host party same time at Monarch."

clear_stretch_marks said:

"Why you go carry house warming party to an event hall? What happened to the house your warming?"

onyi_grey said:

"But I thought house warming is supposed to hold in the new house ? Abi I need vitamins?"

official_kenny111 said:

"Na when u finish your own parry ,na em bob own go start nah make una leave me ooo I no too well."

