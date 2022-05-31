Crossdresser James Brown is seriously gearing up for his book launch event and he personally delivered invites to some special guests

The effeminate celebrity posted a video on Instagram showing the moment he personally delivered an invite to actress Tonto Dikeh

Brown’s video sparked reactions on social media as some people took a swipe at Tonot’s ex-best friend, Bobrisky

Crossdresser Bobrisky is being trolled on social media following a meet up between his former bestie, Tonto Dikeh, and rival crossdresser, James Brown.

Brown who is preparing for his book launch event shared a video on Instagram showing the moment he met up with the Nollywood actress.

James Brown and Tonto Dikeh hug in video. Photo: @wf_jamesbrown/@bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

He delivered a personal invite to Tonto and she received him with open arms as she promised to show up at the event.

Sharing the video on his page, Brown described the actress as his ‘sweet mama’.

Social media users react

As expected, the video sparked reactions from netizens with many using the opportunity to throw shades at Bobrisky.

celestial__ife said:

"James has taken over."

ceemacute said:

"One shim will not sleep tonight."

jane_obiechina said:

"The enemy of my enemy is my friend!!! Love it !!"

vickyranky06 said:

"Someone gon cry blood 2nyt ."

galia_helen22 said:

"I no wan hear gbas gbos o."

courage_philips said:

"Tonto wetting be your connection to cross dressers?."

adetibablessing said:

"All of you asking what the context of the book is,pls buy or get the book by whichever means to find out.. congratulations james."

