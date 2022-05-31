DJ Cuppy seems determined to strike the perfect balance between her life as an Oxford University student and an entertainer

The billionaire daughter who constantly complains about how tasking school is recently headed to Monaco for enjoyment

Cuppy shared a photo on her Instagram page while noting that she has to sleep in the library once she’s back to school

In a typical manner of ‘I can’t kill myself’, DJ Cuppy is refusing to fall under the pressure of academia and enjoy her life.

The entertainer recently took to her Instagram page with an update for her fans and followers on the platform.

DJ Cuppy stuns in swimsuit photo from Monaco. Photo: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Cuppy who has spent the past weeks complaining about school appeared to have taken a short break from Oxford University and headed down to Monaco.

The Gelato crooner was seen posing in a designer swimsuit in a photo posted on her page, and she seemed to be having a good time.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the caption that accompanied the photo, Cuppy admitted that there’s serious work to be done when she returns to school.

The entertainer said she intends to sleep in the school library to catch up with her studies.

See her post below:

Fans and followers react

funny_xray said:

"Chai see My Crush."

sanddieloaded said:

"Lol, this is immediate gratification. I prefer to study and finish before this kind of enjoyment sha so I can enjoy it well with clear conscience ."

bi_shop16 said:

"All this cuteness in one person.: my woman ❤️."

itzsoulb_flex said:

"Dj Cuppy wey no de Cuppy nobody Doing your things on your own enjoy yourself my fave."

spark_lero said:

"Beautiful Dj cuppy ❤️❤️❤️ your a vibe."

DJ Cuppy sends admirers gushing as she shares lovely photo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the billionaire daughter shared a lovely photo of herself via her Instagram page as she slayed in a short pink gown.

DJ Cuppy went on to add a caption telling her fans and followers not to make the mistake of underestimating her.

The entertainer's photo left many of her fans and followers gushing as many applauded her stunning beauty.

Source: Legit.ng