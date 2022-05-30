Nigerian skit-maker, Oga Sabinus has threatened to sue two companies to court for using his catch-phrase and picture without approval

The comedian said the duo of Friesland Foods and UAC violated his copyright by using animated picture and popular phrase

He demanded N1 billion from Friesland Foods and N100 million from UAC and asked them to pay within two weeks

Celebrated Nigerian skit maker, Chukwuemeka Ejekwu popularly known as Oga Sabinus has threatened to sue Friesland Foods Wamco Nigeria Plc and UAC Foods Limited for copyright infringement.

The two popular food makers have been alleged by the comedian to have used his intellectual properties and renowned catch-phrases to advertise their products without seeking permission from him.

Sabinus threatens to sue UAC, Friesland foods over Copyright violation

Legal team on the standby if...

Sabinus said he has briefed his legal about the violation of his copyright. He said UAC used his animated caricature to promote their products, while Friesland Foods use one of his popular lines, ‘Something hooge’ in their ads.

TheNiche reported that in a viral video, the comedian’s management team demanded the sum of N1 billion from Friesland and N100 million from the sausage-makers, UAC.

Sabinus’ legal team gave the companies two weeks to respond or be taken to court.

The letter to Friesland reads:

“Our client briefed us and we believe the same to be true that your Company, Friesland Foods Wamco Nigeria Plc, used a trademarked slogan ‘Something Hooge’ for the promotion of your Peak Milk product,” the legal notice read.

“The advert which was made on the Peak Milk Nigeria verified Instagram page (peak_milk) was posted on the 24th day of May 2022 which was used to promote the Peak National Breakfast Week.

“It will interest you to know that the phrase ‘something hooge’, which was popularized by our client, has been trademarked and legally reserved as his intellectual property by the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment.

“The said slogan was trademarked on the 26th of November 2021 with the file number: NG/TM/O/2021/48316. 10. On this note, we make the demand for the payment of the sum of Five Hundred Million Naira (N500m) as compensation for the unauthorized use of the intellectual property belonging to our client.

“And another five hundred million Naira for damages for the trauma; emotional, physical, psychological, and mental trauma our client has suffered for the Trademark theft and infringement of his intellectual property rights.

“We also pass a stern warning for your company to cease and desist forthwith the use of slogans, expressions, images, or any other intellectual properties belonging to our client without his express consent and authorization.”

The comic actor, through his lawyer also demanded N100 million in compensation from UAC Food, just as his managers asked on social media.

“Your company UAC Food Ltd. has been using the brand picture and other intellectual properties of Sabinus to make adverts for your Gala sausage roll without the consent or authorization of our clients,” the notice read.

“You made a post on your verified Instagram handle (gala sausage roll), on the 23rd of May, 2022 with the picture of our client. The post which was a cartoon of our client was captioned ‘the way I calculate everything in my life’.

“We demand that you pay our client the sum of one hundred million Naira (N100m) for the use of the picture which is the average fee our client charges for his picture to be used for adverts and promotions.

“It will be in your best interest to heed our warning and meet our demands and if at the end of 14 working days.”

