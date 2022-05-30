Visitors to the Louvre art gallery in Paris were stunned after a man dressed as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a custard pie at the artwork

A man dressed as a wheelchair-bound elderly woman threw a custard pie at Leonardo da Vinci's half-length Mona Lisa at an art gallery in Paris.

A man dressed as an elderly woman in a wheelchair threw custard pie at the Mona Lisa portrait at a Paris Museum. Photo: @lukeXC2002.

Bulletproof protected

The expensive piece of art was not destroyed as it is protected by bulletproof glass.

After flinging the pie, he threw a bouquet of roses he was holding into the air before he was tackled by hawk-eyed security guards who whisked him away.

According to Daily Mail, visitors to the Louvre art gallery were left stunned by the incident, which happened moments before closing time on Sunday night.

Dress and wig

Witnesses noted that the man, clad in a dress and a wig was rolling on the wheelchair past the Mona Lisa masterpiece before leaping to his feet and launching a pie at the canvas.

Visitors snapped pictures of the protected painting which was partially obscured by smearing from the pie.

