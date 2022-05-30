A Nigerian man who is obviously very skilled has converted a motorcycle into a tractor that can be used on the farm

A talented Nigerian man from Zamfara state has converted a motorcycle into a tractor which can be used on the farm.

According to the story, the man finished his skilful fabrication and named it Bosa.

The man showed off his innovation in public. Photo credit: Tudun Tsira.

Source: Facebook

People gather to admire it

Viral photos have shown the man showing off the machine in public to the admiration of many.

It is not known if it uses fuel or gas, but it looks firm and strong as it has two hoes attached to its back.

Sharing the photos of the tractor, a Facebook group, Tudun Tsira wrote:

"A young Nigerian engineer from Zamfara, Basira, has converted a motorcycle into a mini tractor for use on farmlands and named it Bosa. Innovative!"

Reacting to the photo, a Facebook user, Mall Alih Alhassan said:

"Northerners should think of technology. Eng. Basira, continue the innovation because the cost of tractor is high."

