Master P has been thrown into mourning following the death of his daughter Tytyana Miller, 29

The rapper announced the death of his daughter on Sunday, May 29; a source disclosed that Tytyana was pronounced dead without being taken to a hospital

Tytyana had pursued an acting career and she was featured on the family's reality show, Growing Up Hip Hop

Veteran rapper Master P is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller.

Hip hop legend Master P's daughter Tytyana Miller dies. Photo: Master P.

The 52-year-old rapper took to social media on Sunday, May 29, to announce that his 29-year-old daughter had passed away.

"Our family is dealing with overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support," Master P wrote on Instagram.

He added:

"Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel."

Master P's son and Tytyana‘s older brother, Romeo Miller also took to Instagram to mourn her death.

"Our family is dealing with overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although these are sad times, I'm forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining is I know she's in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless," he wrote.

Tytyana's cause of death has not been revealed.

