Nigerian celebrity brand influencer, Papaya Ex , got social media buzzing during her 1 million followers celebration

, The influencer did a giveaway party with iPhone and car gifts to celebrate the new milestone with her fans

One of the fans who attended the giveaway party lost the phone she is managing and seriously cried over her ordeal

Celebrity brand influencer, Papaya Ex, got everyone talking with her giveaway party in celebration of her 1 million followers on Instagram.

Her followers and fans gathered at the party to try their luck at winning iPhones and a car gift but it turned out to be a painful outing for one of them who lost the mobile phone she was managing.

Lady lost her phone at Papaya's party. Credit: @papaya_ex

Source: Instagram

Video of the young lady who went to Papaya's giveaway party and lost her phone has made it to the internet. She cried profusely and begged the influencer to consider her.

Papaya was seen in the video trying to console the young lady.

Watch the video below:

Nigerian react to video of the lady crying at Papaya's party

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of the fan who lost her phone while hoping to get a new one at Papaya's party.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Stella_abbyy:

"Papaya understands the media and she controls it well her Marketing strategy is on another level. This is a script well acted."

Oyin____kan:

"This is embarrassing God."

Geenafoodiesandspice:

"What is this obsession about iPhone? Abi na we no sabi use am? Does it do more than calls, sms, pictures and social media updates? This is sickening."

Evidences01"

"A lot needs to be done, like I’m tired of this messy girls. How did we get here??? Misplaced priorities."

__luoma__"

"Buh on a second thought.... She might be saying the truth."

