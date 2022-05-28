Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo recently took to his Instagram page with a video update for his fans and followers

The entertainer is currently in Abuja and he couldn’t resist buying roasted corn and pear from a roadside seller

The video sparked reactions from his fans with one individual hilariously asking if the actor intends to run for office

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo humoured his fans and followers on Instagram with a video post.

The actor is currently in Abuja and he decided to treat himself to a quick local snack before proceeding to his destination.

Actor Kanayo seen buying corn in Abuja. Photo: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

A video shared on his page captured the moment Kanayo and some of his entourage stopped by a roadside seller to buy roasted corn and pear.

The actor was quick to thank the woman as he eagerly received his package from her. Sharing the video with his fans, he wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I love corn and pear. It can make me forget where I parked my car."

See his post below:

Fans, followers react

The post got his comment section buzzing with some fans also talking about their love for the local snack.

Read comments below:

mazi_santi said:

"...I remember correctly when you came to port Harcourt...I helped the security guy to get one for you...you really love corn ..."

classic_queenbee said:

"I can eat corn to forget my sef ."

royalqueen2505 said:

"Where in abuja Professor I want to come and eat my own corn."

therealafrocandy said:

"Coincidentally I’m just eating my corn and pear I bought the other day and stacked up in my fridge love them too."

em_selah said:

"Ancestors sir, anything you like, na em we go like kwa☝️, but we no like ritual ooooo."

One fan teased the actor and asked if he is contesting for office.

"U won contest for anything?"

Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo proudly shows off his children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actor Kanayo O. Kanayo took to his Instagram page with a photo post of his children.

The lovely pictures captured the Nollywood veteran’s three grown-up sons and the only lady in his family.

Fans and colleagues were seen in the comment section with lovely remarks and words of prayers for the respected actor.

Source: Legit.ng