Nigerian singer, Davido, has left his fans curious about what transpired after he called out nail technicians and hairdressers

According to the DMW boss, these sets of people are gossips and are dangerous because they go from house to house to share information

Davido noted that men’s lives matter as he called for the banning of wicked nail technicians and hairdressers

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, recently dedicated a few posts on social media to call out nail technicians and hairdressers.

Taking to his Instagram story, the Stand Strong crooner claimed in one of his posts that nail technicians and hairdressers gossip the most in Nigeria.

Davido accuses nail technicians and hairdressers of being gossips. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

According to him, they go from one house to the other saying different things. The singer also warned his fans to beware of them because they are dangerous.

Davido nail technicians and hairdressers big gossips. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido warns fans about nail technicians and hairdressers, calls them dangerous. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido claimed that if people called them and tipped them, they would start to spill different kinds of information and even add lies.

Davido had this to say about nail technicians and hairdressers. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

On a final note, Davido called for the banning of wicked nail technicians and added that men’s lives matter.

See the screenshot below:

Davido calls for the banning of wicked nail technicians and hairdressers. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Internet users react as Davido calls out nail technicians and hairdressers

Davido’s posts on nail technicians and hairdressers left many of the singer’s fans amused as they wondered about what led to his rant. Others also agreed with the singer. Read some of their comments below:

Thecanemakers:

“So that the clients won't get bored.”

Soupamarket:

“Yes o... Their mouth na tap .. na why you keep them for arm's length.”

Ckgramm:

“Omo if your matter enter salon no wame don spoil be that.”

Mrlilgaga:

“They need to keep their clients alive. It's the job ethics.”

Db_naturals_:

“But David how do you know? Do you fix nails now?”

Ozor_iyanga_iii:

“Before blogs, na salons.”

Wini_amy:

“As in especially all those home service ones.”

Anyinwagold7:

“Na why dem no dey play music for women salon.”

Interesting.

Source: Legit.ng