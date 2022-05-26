Kim Kardashian has been slammed after she shared her new hilarious advert about plant-based meat from vegan products company, Beyond Meat

The reality star shared that she's now the company's chief taste consultant but instead people accused her of not eating the food in the clip she posted

Some social media users assumed that the wealthy businesswoman was paid a huge some of money to "pretend" like she's enjoying the plant-based meat

Kim Kardashian has been slammed for "pretending" to eat vegan products from Beyond Meat. The star took to social media to post her new advert and her fans were having none of it.

Kim Kardashian was slammed for “pretending” to eat plant based meat in a new advert. Image: @kimkardashian

Source: UGC

The reality TV star shared that she's the new chief taste consultant. She also highlighted the benefits of the plant-based meat alternative company in the advert.

BuzzFeed News reports that the way the video is edited left many of her followers convinced that she didn't eat the food at all. They took to her comment section on Instagram to roast her for only allegedly agreeing to do the advert for money.

einram.alburo wrote:

"Kim on her path to being a comedian."

cityboi_ said:

"I ain’t buying it cause you ain’t really eating it."

zayquan__ commented:

"You didn’t even eat the food."

hauteharas wrote:

"I don’t believe you ate any of that, miss starvation."

pa.esa.mom asked:

"Anything for a dollar right?"

charmainebey commented:

"How much did they pay you, Kim. We all know the agenda behind this meat."

alliwantisabigyacht added:

"This is beyoooond meat, so good you don’t even have to eat it."

Source: Legit.ng