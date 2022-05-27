Uncle Waffles' new ink set the timeline on fire with most social media users questioning the font size and the placement of the tattoo

The trending Amapiano DJ placed her new tattoo which reads Deo Volente on her stomach and many tweeps dragged her after her pic surfaced online

Many people who came across the snap of the new ink shared that it looks "terrible" and also dragged the artist who drew the tattoo

Uncle Waffles trended for all the wrong reasons again on the timeline. This time around, the star's new tattoo set tongues wagging on social media.

Uncle Waffles has a new tattoo on her stomach. Image: @unclewaffles

Source: UGC

The Amapiano DJ got herself a new tattoo on her stomach. The Tanzania hitmaker's new ink reads: Deo Volente. According to IOL, the Italian saying means:

"God willing; if nothing prevents it."

Peeps took to to question the placement and the font size of the stunner's tattoo. Some people shared that they don't like it because it is "terrible".

@Funkylollipopz wrote:

"That's such a terrible tattoo."

@Busi64891509 said:

"I really thought they photo-shopped her tummy to look like this."

@Simon__Sayyss commented:

"There is no way that tattoo was more than R50."

@untokozontuli wrote:

"Her tattoo artist does not care about her and I am saying this, because my tattoo artist has saved me from a few wrong placements."

@RealManKev added:

"What was she thinking though?"

@unknownchief:

"What is the inspiration behind this tattoo? it is absolutely not necessary this Uncle Waffles is doing to much. Tattoo in the stomach? It is a no no for me, you can't tell me otherwise."

