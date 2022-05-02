Kim Kardashian has come under fire from social media users for allegedly stealing the spotlight from two female attorneys

The reality television star is said to have taken all the credit from Brittany K. Barnett and MiAngel Cody, who played a huge part in freeing 17 inmates in 2019

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the news, with some defending Kim because she was the one who footed the bill for the project

Reality television star Kim Kardashian found herself topping Twitter trending lists for the wrong reasons once again. The star was called out by a Twitter user for taking all the credit for freeing 17 inmates in 2019.

Kim Kardashian has been dragged for not giving due credit to the attorneys she worked with to free inmates in 2019. Image: Getty Images

Kardashian, who has been instrumental in fighting for prison reforms, was hailed for freeing 17 first-time nonviolent drug offenders serving life sentences.

However, reporter Lex Stylz took to Twitter to set the record straight. She said the founders of the Buried Alive Project Brittany K. Barnett and MiAngel Cody were the ones who played an instrumental role in the good cause.

She slammed the Skims founder for using the initiative to chase clout without giving due credit to those who played the pivotal role. She said:

"Just a reminder. It was actually these two Black women that helped free all those folks, not y’all prison reform princess Kim K."

As expected social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some bashed Kim for always using every opportunity to seek relevance while others said she deserves the credit because she footed the bill.

@BigGameJimmy said:

"Without Kim’s help it wouldn’t have been possible, both things can be true stop trying to take away something from someone for whatever personal beef."

@iamanasbruh commented:

"Why not just appreciate them all? why you gotta put someone down to make someone else shine? celebrate them all because they all put effort on something that’s really important."

@keep_itt_movinn wrote:

"Kim K really joined them after all the hardworking was done and took full credit and never once corrected them. I can't stand that our society loved the KarTrashians. I'm embarrassed she was at the White House Correspondence dinner while the real people putting in the work didn't."

