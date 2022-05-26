Fast-rising act Portable is looking forward to taking home not one but two Headies awards in different categories this year

The Zazu crooner is up against people like Bella Shmurda, Naira Marley and a host of others for the Best Street-Hop artiste

Portable is also up for the Rookie of the Year award and will be going against four other talented singers

Legit.ng asked its readers for their opinion on Portable's likelihood of collecting the award and many are not convinced that he will

Fast-rising singer Portable's Headies nominations shocked many as he got not one but two in different categories.

The Zazu crooner and his numerous fans are looking forward to bringing the awards home despite the fact that he is up against established acts.

Nigerians vote on Portable's nominations Photo credit: @portablebaybe

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recently asked its readers for their opinion on Twitter, if Portable would be getting any of the awards.

See the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nigerians vote on Portable

According to the poll and 48.3% of those that voted, Portable won't be leaving the 2022 Headies Awards ceremony with any of the two awards he was nominated for.

40.8 people are optimistic that he would go home with at least one of the awards while a meagre 4.2% are rooting for him to take both awards home.

I'll kill whoever wins if I lose

Nigerian singer Portable has a reputation for being a social media chatterbox and he just might have put himself in trouble with a recent post shared on Instagram.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Headies Award organisers released the much-anticipated nomination list and Portable was nominated in two different categories.

Hours after the list went live, Portable took to his Instagram page with a video where he canvassed for support and maintained that he deserves to win both categories.

According to Portable, his hit track, Zazu Zeh, has recorded an impressive level of success and as such, no one else deserves to win.

However, a disturbing portion of the video saw Portable threatening to kill other nominees if he doesn’t win his nominated categories.

Source: Legit.ng