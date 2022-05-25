Lil Kim has confirmed that her biopic is in the works while being interviewed at Notorious BIG's heavenly birthday celebration

The US rapper shared that her fans will get to know some things about her relationship with Biggie that she has never shared with the world in the upcoming film

The stunner's life story will drop immediately after her memoir hits the shelves later this year, according to recent reports

Lil Kim has confirmed that her life story is in the works. The US rapper reportedly shared that her highly-anticipated biopic is on the way.

Lil Kim confirmed her life story will drop soon. Image: @lilkimthequeenbee

Source: UGC

The hip-hop artist apparently told NY Post that the film will closely follow her upcoming memoir. It is expected to be on sale later this year. She was celebrating her former bae, Notorious BIG's heavenly birthday a few days back when she shared the news.

The Shade Room reports that she said her fans will get to know what they've never known about her in the upcoming movie. Lil Kim did not reveal who'll play her role in the movie.

The Queen Bee's fans took to the publication's comment section to share their thoughts on the upcoming biopic. Many shared that they can't wait to watch it because they are curious to find out how she transformed her look.

theejeanpaul wrote:

"Deserved! History!"

celesteleste commented:

"Yesssss, we’ve been waiting."

_pardon_mybeauty wrote:

"About time! I'll be waiting on this one."

sdesirebrand said:

"I hope they really get the best team for this."

mspretty_kita commented:

"I’ve been waiting for this. It’s about TIMEEEE, KIM."

alz.anye wrote:

"Yes I need to know what happened to your facial structure and skin color."

consultgigi added:

"Definitely tuning in, can’t wait to see who they cast as Lil Kim."

