Fast-rising act Portable's hard work in the past couple of months have paid off seeing as he got not one but two nominations for the 2022 headies

The Zazu crooner is up against people like Bella Shmurda, Naira Marley and a host of others for the Best Street-Hop artiste

Portable is also up for the Rookie of the Year award and will be going against four other talented singers

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the singer acknowledged the award organisers as he expressed assurance that he owns the awards

Popular Nigerian fast-rising singer Portable has taken to social media to acknowledge the fact that he bagged not just one but two Headies nominations for 2022.

The singer is up with other talented, fast rising and established singers for the Rookie of the Year and Best Street-Hop artiste awards.

Portbale nominated with other popular acts for 2022 Headies Photo credit: @officialhiptv

Source: Instagram

On his Instagram page, Portable shared screenshots of the categories he was nominated for and in the caption, revealed that he worked hard for the well deserving nominations.

Portable's song with Olamide and Poco Lee, Zazu earned him the nominations.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I know I worked for this and I know it for me base on believe @the_headies Don Show love Akoi Grace King ZAzuu Best rookie and best street pop of the year ZAzuu ZEH ⭐️Street Ti Take Over @olamide @poco_lee Kala Wuwa Ika ZEH Nation."

See the post below:

Nigerians react

massmediaforum:

"Sango To The World!!! "

oladipsoflife:

"Well deserved Ejeh ❤️"

ahmed_nsg:

"Wahala for who collect ur award oooo."

mide_fwesh:

"My baby we got this rookie of the year."

efe_emmanuel_1:

"If to say them nor put u there problem go day we go scatter everywhere "

n6oflife:

"I pray you win. Make everywhere scatter "

Portable shows off new car days after fans destroyed old car

Popular fast rising singer Portable was heartbroken after some fans who tried to get money from him destroyed his car beyond recognition.

Despite the setback, Portable splurged millions on yet another car, a Lexus, and in his announcement, appealed to fans not to destroy it.

The singer shared a photo of his new whip as he sat down and posed on the booth.

Source: Legit.ng