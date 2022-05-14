Global site navigation

Ghanaian Lady and Her Oyinbo Lover Tie the Knot in Adorable Video, Fans Gush over their Union

by  Legit.ng Ankrah Shalom
  • A Ghanaian woman and her White lover have tied the knot in a gorgeous traditional wedding in May 2022
  • The interracial couple sported perfect-looking African outfits for their special day as they sealed their forever in the presence of loved ones
  • Members of the cyber community who have seen their breathtaking visuals on social media have showered them with compliments

There was a sterling cultural display at the customary marriage of a Ghanaian woman and her White husband as they tied the knot in stunning traditional outfits.

Afrokagh and Daniel Havco got married in May 2022, with family and loved ones in attendance to witness the special moment.

The bride sported a beautiful African dress designed with Kente and a colourful hair brooch to match.

The groom complemented her look with his African outfit and a piece of cloth that coordinated with the bride's outfit.

Guests celebrate couple

In one of their videos online, the groom can be seen putting a ring on the hand of the bride at the traditional wedding, where guests erupted with cheers.

Other visuals from the couple's gorgeous ceremony have been shared on social media by Naa Adjeley Shuga, prompting reactions from netizens.

Read some of the comments below her post.

Felicia Ohemaa Akua said:

''Eiiiiii oluman sei de3 boi3 my gender never disappoint ooo.''

Eno Yaa said:

''Peace and happiness are all we seek for.''

Prophetson Sackey commented:

''Absolutely amazing.''

Amma Portia said:

''The gender is reasoning.''

Marvin Elliot Mensah commented:

''Some lady b say she wants the father of her husband.''

Nana Adomaa Kyepua said:

''This is beautiful.''

Florence Anyane Amoateng commented:

''Stunning. Congrats, my friend.''

Watch the couple's videos below:

Nigerian lady marries oyinbo lover in cute traditional wedding ceremony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a traditional wedding between a Nigerian lady, Ireti, and her 'oyinbo' lover, Jesse, has received much love on social media.

In the photos shared by Naija Wedding on Facebook, the man and his wife are dressed in Yoruba attires as Jesse wore what is popularly called agbada.

People said that their wedding's photography is a hallmark of beauty and elegance as messages of congratulations poured in for the couple.

Source: Legit.ng

