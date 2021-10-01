Singer Yemi Alade has made her mother super happy on the occasion of her birthday ceremony

The music star personally drove to her mother’s residence in a Lexus SUV that had just been acquired for her

The thankful mum sang in praises to the Lord as she received the luxury car key and posed for pictures

Singer Yemi Alade has loving celebrated her darling mother who clocked a new age on Friday, October 1st.

However, the female superstar didn’t restrict the celebration to social media shout-outs as she also had a pleasant surprise for her mum.

Yemi Alade surprises mum with Lexus SUV on her birthday. Photo: @yemialade

Yemi shared a video on Instagram showing the moment she drove into her mother’s residence in a white Lexus SUV that had been adorned with a ribbon.

Apparently, the car was a birthday gift for her mother who couldn’t contain her excitement after the key was handed over to her.

Yemi’s mum raised her voice to the Lord in appreciation of the gift from her successful daughter.

A different portion of the clip captured Yemi’s happy mum posing with her new whip.

Watch the video below:

Fans, colleagues react

The car gift got many people commending Yemi ALde for going all out to make her mum's birthday special.

Read comments below:

toolzo said:

"I love this. Happy birthday to your mum."

fliptyce said:

"So marvelous in our sight. Your pikin go surely buy you aero plane."

admiralt971 said:

"Family Love, Mama love."

anyikowoko said:

"This is so wonderful ❤️ Bless you Yemi."

the.hephzibah_ wrote:

"So thoughtful of you! God bless you."

bimlizz wrote:

"Wow God bless you for this."

Yemi Alade releases beautiful family photos as mum clocks a new age

Earlier on, Legit.ng reported that Yemi Alade shared photos of herself and her siblings as they celebrate their mother's birthday.

Yemi shared the beautiful family photos and gushed about her dear mother as she added another year.

The singer also thanked her mother for raising and tolerating her while growing up. Fans and colleagues have joined the singer in celebrating her mother's birthday.

