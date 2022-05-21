Nollywood actress Ini Dima-Okojie's traditional wedding is today and her colleagues in the industry turned up for her

Videos and photos from the event have taken over social media and movie stars have also blessed fans with photos

Ini's close friends showed up in a different outfit from the general coordinated one and it added a pop of glam to the exotic wedding venue

Popular Nollywood actress Ini Dima-Okojie's traditional wedding is currently taking place in Lagos and it is a star-studded affair.

Friends and colleagues of the actress as expected showed up in beautiful coordinated outfits as they graced the well decorated venue.

Ini Dima-Okojie's star-studded traditional wedding Photo credit: @sharonooja/@iamadunniade/@thekulturexo

Source: Instagram

Movie stars like Sharon Ooja, Mimi Onalaja, Kate Henshaw, Kiki Omeili and other notable individuals in the entertainment space have sent the internet into a frenzy.

See photos and videos from the event below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The bride herself showed up in this stunning rich Edo outfit complete with headed accessories.

Kate Henshaw makes grand entrance at Ini's wedding.

Mimi Onalaja, the bride's besties dazzled and turned heads in this silver outfit.

Meg Otanwa shut it down for Ini's wedding.

Sharon Ooja brought her A-game with her gorgeous outfit.

Aso-Ebi girl squad did not come to play.

Kiki Omeili also turned up to support her collegue.

Noble Igwe looking crisp in this white agbada representing the mwn.

Lala Akindoju came through with the awesome transition in her beautiful outfit.

Ini Dima-Okojie sets internet on fire with gorgeous photos from court wedding

Nollywood movie star Ini Dima-Okojie held her court wedding on Friday, May 20 and she took to social media to share photos of her stunning outfit.

The actress who had been counting down the days to officially becoming a Mrs could not keep calm as she made the announcement on her Instagram page.

Ini rocked an all-white two-piece off-shoulder top with a huge detail on the chest area, she finished off with a beautiful veil, subtle makeup and flowers.

Fans and colleagues could not help but gush over the actress as congratulatory messages flooded her page.

Source: Legit.ng