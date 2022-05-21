You Don Reach Last Bus Stop: Adedimeji Lateef Orders Mo Bimpe to Bedroom As She Dances ‘Carry Me Dey Go’ Song
- Celebrity couple, Adedimeji Lateef and his wife, Mo Bimpe love giving their fans something to laugh about by sharing joying and trending moments
- The movie star shared a video of his beloved wife dancing to the viral 'carry me dey go my husband's house song and he gave her an order
- Lateef ordered Bimpe to the bedroom as he declared that the actress has reached her last bus stop, fans have reacted massively to the beautiful video
Popular actor, Adedimeji Lateef is not finding it funny that his actress wife, Mo Bimpe is jumping on a funny trend on social media.
Some single ladies gathered in the church and sang about their desire to get to their husbands' house as they appealed to God.
The video has since gone viral and Mo Bimpe chose to jump on the trend by singing the song and dancing to it.
I go marry you: Pretty lady responds to her man's proposal in video, people say man went straight to the point
His husband disrupted the dance and ordered her to the bedroom because she has reached her last bus stop.
Watch the funny video below:
Fans react to the hilarious video
Social media users have reacted differently to the couple's lovely video, most of them found it so funny.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
Cutekimani:
"You will go and explain yourself upstairs.. alele to the upstairs my friend."
Femiadebayosalami:
"This Lateef is a nonsense boy!"
Sarah_hugandsurprices:
"Little play don land her inside bedroom."
Ojerinde_a:
"Abeg which husband house again nah your last bus stop b this oo we die here you go nowhere my sister."
Ayat_bakes_tools:
"Destiny don put you for Alfa lateef house already which husband house again."
Toluwalopeadorbs:
"This is the funniest reaction of this song I’ve seen."
Veteran actress Hilda Dokubo bends low in style as she battles young ladies for Kizz Daniel's Buga challenge
Adedimeji lateef excitedly vibes to Warisi as his wife clocks 28
Legit.ng previously reported that Adedemeji Lateef celebrated his beloved wife, Mo Bimpe on her 28th birthday.
The actor shared a flawless couple video on Instagram and showered praises on his actress wife to celebrate her special day.
Lateef also funnily danced to trending Warisi song and fans joined him in celebrating his beloved wife.
Source: Legit.ng