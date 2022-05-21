Celebrity couple, Adedimeji Lateef and his wife, Mo Bimpe love giving their fans something to laugh about by sharing joying and trending moments

The movie star shared a video of his beloved wife dancing to the viral 'carry me dey go my husband's house song and he gave her an order

Lateef ordered Bimpe to the bedroom as he declared that the actress has reached her last bus stop, fans have reacted massively to the beautiful video

Popular actor, Adedimeji Lateef is not finding it funny that his actress wife, Mo Bimpe is jumping on a funny trend on social media.

Some single ladies gathered in the church and sang about their desire to get to their husbands' house as they appealed to God.

Mo Bimpe sdances to carry me dey go song. Credit: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

The video has since gone viral and Mo Bimpe chose to jump on the trend by singing the song and dancing to it.

His husband disrupted the dance and ordered her to the bedroom because she has reached her last bus stop.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the funny video below:

Fans react to the hilarious video

Social media users have reacted differently to the couple's lovely video, most of them found it so funny.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Cutekimani:

"You will go and explain yourself upstairs.. alele to the upstairs my friend."

Femiadebayosalami:

"This Lateef is a nonsense boy!"

Sarah_hugandsurprices:

"Little play don land her inside bedroom."

Ojerinde_a:

"Abeg which husband house again nah your last bus stop b this oo we die here you go nowhere my sister."

Ayat_bakes_tools:

"Destiny don put you for Alfa lateef house already which husband house again."

Toluwalopeadorbs:

"This is the funniest reaction of this song I’ve seen."

Adedimeji lateef excitedly vibes to Warisi as his wife clocks 28

Legit.ng previously reported that Adedemeji Lateef celebrated his beloved wife, Mo Bimpe on her 28th birthday.

The actor shared a flawless couple video on Instagram and showered praises on his actress wife to celebrate her special day.

Lateef also funnily danced to trending Warisi song and fans joined him in celebrating his beloved wife.

Source: Legit.ng