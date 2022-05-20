Nigerian actor named King Zealo t has been reportedly arrested and paraded as a member of IPOB by security officials

t This was made public by his friend, who took to Facebook to share a photo of the actor in a movie as he queried why he was being paraded as a member of IPOB

This has stirred mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media as some said so many innocent people are in jail over crimes they didn't commit

A Nigerian actor identified as King Zealot has reportedly been paraded as a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)'s Eastern Security Network.

This was made public by a friend of the actor who took to Facebook to share a poster of King Zealot in a movie to confirm his status as an actor.

Zealot’s friend said the actor graduated from Imo State University last year and is not a member of IPOB as he demanded his release.

Friend demands King Zealot's release. Credit: @preyeblack

Source: Facebook

Sharing photos on Facebook, the friend wrote:

“Ok there are two pictures below, my case is for the young man wearing the singlet or armless top. From what I got, he was arrested alongside the other people and tagged esn members. This young man is King Zealot and he is an actor and a music artist, based in owerri. I got to know him through my good friend Donald Ihem's and I can clearly say he is in no way a thief or ESN member. This is cheap blackmail. He graduated from imsu last year and we have been in touch. This isn't a good thing to just arrest people and tag them what u like... Please give zealot an unconditional release... Please let's share and save this happy soul.”

See the post below:

Legit.ng gathered reactions to the post below:

domingo_loso:

"E no dey hard them to lay false accusations ‍♂."

fashion_magicblog:

"So many innocent people in prison."

adestitoali:

"He might be innocent n he fit dey among so we never can tell,may God help him."

officialquin_somy:

"Just Bcos he has dreadlocks."

despikayble:

"Doesn't help that the movie poster they picked he was holding a gun. P.R 101."

Police arrest suspected IPOB bomb manufacturer

The Imo state police command on Friday, April 22, said it arrested and paraded a 50-year-old-man, Simeon Onigbo, suspected to be a bomb manufacturer for the Indigenous People of Biafra, used in attacking police stations and government facilities in the state.

The state police public relations officer, Micheal Abattam, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

The command said it was last Wednesday it uncovered and raided the IPOB bomb manufacturing camp at Uba Umuaka in Njaba local government area of Imo state, based on the credible information that was made available to the Police.

Source: Legit.ng