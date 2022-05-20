Ed Sheeran posted photos of white tiny socks placed in a baby's cot and announced that his family got an addition

The Peru hitmaker and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their second daughter and shared the lovely news with their fans

Social media users congratulated the couple on having a second child with some waiting to hear new songs the musician will release, inspired by his newborn child

US-based British singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are joyful after welcoming their second-born child.

Ed Sheeran. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Ed Sheeran gets his dream come true

The Shape of You hitmaker posted photos of tiny white socks on a brown baby blanket and placed them in what looked like a baby cot while sharing the good news.

"I want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of four."

His fans flocked to the comment section to congratulate the singer and his wife for expanding their family.

Sheeran and his gorgeous wife welcomed their first daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in September 2020.

They announced her birth in a similar manner by sharing a picture of a pair of socks while announcing to the world that they had been blessed with a baby girl.

Netizens congratulate him

Here are some of the comments from the post:

@oliver_phelps said:

"Congratulations dude."

@teddy.is.the.only.one commented:

"Congratulations Ed and Cherry. Lyra will be the best big sister ever to your little baby girl."

@daniknowsbetter said:

"Yay! Another girl like you wanted."

@imnatemiller commented:

"Congrats, Ed! I can't wait for the music you make that’s inspired by her."

@louise_lifeandhome said:

"Wow! Congratulations Ed and Cherry! So happy you have been blessed with another child!"

@swftdaily added:

"Congratulations! You guys deserve the best. Sending all beautiful wishes to your family, Ed."

