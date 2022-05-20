Two of Nigeria’s biggest music artistes, Wizkid and Burna Boy recently gave fans friendship goals in a viral video

A video made the rounds of the two musicians together at the Dior Fashion Show in Los Angeles, California

Wizzy and Burna appeared to be having a very fun time and fans gushed over the bromance between them

Top Nigerian singers, Wizkid and Burna Boy recently had fans gushing over their bromance after a video of them together went viral.

In the trending clip, both music stars were seen joking around and having a good time in Los Angeles at the Dior Fashion Show.

Burna and Wizkid greeted each other like long lost friends as they laughed together over something amusing.

Wizkid and Burna Boy link up in LA for Dior Fashion Show. Photos: @godson45

Source: Instagram

To make sure they both heard what the other was saying, Burna and Wizkid talked into each other’s ears because of the loud music as they continued to laugh.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the trending clip below:

Nigerians gush over Wizkid and Burna Boy’s friendship

The trending clip of Wizkid and Burna together at the Dior Fashion Show in California stirred a lot of funny comments. Read what some internet users had to say about them below:

Xaintraph_:

“001 and 002❤️.”

Olufunmilola._:

“My baby’s voice tho .”

Balbimss:

“Big wiz ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Mbnacion1:

“Two biggest force.”

Abdulroqeebibrahim:

“Biggest ❤️.”

Emperorgas1:

“The Two goats ❤️❤️❤️.”

Official_barbie_cha:

“see as I dey blush ☺️ to see wizzy happy .”

Edofloridianboy77:

“Odogwu 001 Mashala 002 .”

Nice one.

Samklef claims Burna Boy's pressure is affecting Wizkid

It appears Nigerian music producer Samklef has decided to take on singer Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid.

This comes as Samklef in a recent post dragged Wizkid. He gave reason for why the singer was showing off how much he was being paid.

Wizkid, who is known for keeping a low profile in regards to his wealth, in a recent post, revealed Rolling Loud paid him $1 million.

Samklef said the reason for the new habit by Wizkid was a result of the Burna Boy pressure that was getting to him.

Source: Legit.ng