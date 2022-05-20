Popular Nigerian singer Lami Philips has taken to social media with a strong word of advice for young girls and new mothers

The mum of two shared a photo of Kylie Jenner and her seemingly perfect body after having two kids

Philips made it clear that new mums do not owe anyone a snapback body and bringing a baby into the world is a huge deal for their bodies

After two kids, popular international reality star Kylie Jenner stirred reactions with her 'post baby' body.

Nigerian singer Lami Philips has put out a word of encouragement for new mums and young girls who are under unnecessary pressure not to look fat after birthing a whole baby.

Lami Philips urges women to love their bodies Photo credit: @lamiphilipsworld/@kyliejenner

Source: Instagram

She stated:

"So this is the problem. I don’t care whether it’s surgery or natural weightloss, young girls and new mothers will see this and think something is wrong with them."

Lami added that Kylie's body might have been a result of surgery or natural weight loss, but no woman owes anyone a snapback body.

"New mums.. there is no rush. You don’t owe anyone .. I repeat anyone a “snapback “ post. You owe yourself and your new baby attention, kindness, love and patience. Being a mother is complex and challenging enough , you don’t need to add this pressure to your reality. Be healthy but please please.. your body has been through a lot bringing a baby to the world, you don’t need any layer of pressure in your mind."

Lami warns against fat-shaming people

Lami also took a jab at older people who use weight loss or fat to shame women whose bodies have been through a lot.

"For the agbaya elders or ignorant Mongooses that throw jabs at weight, complexion or whatever.. please face your front and your own fat.. (even if you’re “skinny” face the fat in your brain that isn’t allowing you to reason logically! Woman, young ladies, you are beautiful!!! VERY!!! Let celebrities do their thing, you do your own!!!!! Each woman to her body; God for us all."

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Lami's post

missyyemi:

"Someone said I should watch my weight yesterday, and I said I just had a baby. She goes when... I found myself defending myself and proving that am not fat... even if am fat nko."

veeveeking:

"Freedom is an inside job! ❤️"

adenikeoyetunde

"Just February oh. A whole human being. The ones that naturally lose exist, sugbon, haba... toh‍♀️"

uniquestellp:

"God bless you for this"

