Wizkid's manager and third baby mama, Jada Pollock, recently indulged Nigerians in a question and answer segment

The mum of one could not hold herself back from gushing over how much she loves Wizkid and the kind of love that they share

Jada also noted that she would love to be identified professionally by her name and not just as one of the singer's baby mamas

Wizkid's manager, Jada Pollock, recently used a question and answer segment as an opportunity to reveal how much the singer means to her.

Interacting with her Twitter followers, she touched on their love, building a family and how she feels about being referred to as Wizkid's third baby mama despite her achievements.

Our love is magical

On the question of if she loves Wizkid, Jada proclaimed that she loves the singer with all her heart and she has never loved anyone like that in her entire life. She continued by saying that the love they share is magical.

Jada shares a son, Zion with Wizkid and she has made it known that she wants to have a big family in future.

On her best moment with the singer, the mum of one noted that they have shared many incredible moments together and it's hard for her to pick just one.

I find being called a baby mama degrading

Jada also shared a post about how discriminating and degrading being referred to as Wizkid's third baby mama before her name is.

She further added that the credit of her journey and experience is so underrated.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

oluyemz:

"Yeye dey smell, aren’t you his third baby mama nii?"

real_jhumie:

"When it is now Jada's turn people saying respect her wish. If nah shola or the second baby mama. You will all be saying she is chasing clouts. Double faced Nigerians."

g4_pablo:

"As long as the first, second women to have kids for Wizkid are referred to as baby mama, yours can’t be any different."

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"These baby Mama's wants to be wives so much, it's just that celebrity lifestyle no dey allow the men to sit down with one woman "

diamond_jsound:

"When you mix business with pleasure nko? Wo you sha be Babymama aunty."

Nigerians say Jada is carrying second child for Wizkid

Jada got people speculating and guessing on social media after she shared new photos of herself on Instagram.

The singer's manager wore a sleeveless animal print gown with a matching headscarf as she posed in the photos which her son, Zion photobombed.

While many commented on the beautiful photos, others could not help but talk about her midsection which seemed to be protruded.

