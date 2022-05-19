Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu, has taken to social media to celebrate her son over his accomplishments in the past few days

This comes as Burna Boy became the first African artist to perform at the Billboard Music Awards, Grammy Awards, among others

Bose also shared some lovely photos of her son, as many took to the comment section to hail the Nigerian singer

Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu, expressed pride in some of her son’s latest achievements in the music industry at the international level.

The singer’s mother shared some lovely photos of her and Burna Boy as she celebrated his firsts in the past few days.

Burna Boy's mum gushes over him. Credit: @thenamix

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy’s mother revealed her son is the first African artist to perform at the BBMA’s, Grammy’s, BET Hip-Hop Awards and Brits.

Sharing the post, she wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“A lot of firsts this week. @burnaboygram became the first African artist to perform at the BBMA’s, Grammy’s, BET Hip-Hop Awards and Brits…. Also, our First trip to Vegas! .”

See the post below:

Fans gush over Burna Boy and his mother

Many have taken to the comment section to congratulate and celebrate Burna Boy over his accomplishments.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. See them below:

liteman4pf:

"Greatest manager in the world #mama burna#"

fomajoe:

"I was in attendance and yall looked amazing for first timers."

loveaca2018:

"There are certain things that only God can do in a child’s life…..congratulations❤️."

Burna Boy closes Billboard Music Award with impressive performance

A few days after he dropped his newest album, Nigerian music star and Grammy award winner Burna Boy gave a thrilling performance at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, held in Las Vegas on Sunday night, May 15.

Burna Boy shared the stage with Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, Machine Gun Kelly, among others, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Burna Boy reacts to photo of Portable in Gown

Burna Boy appeared to have found a gem in controversial music star, Portable’s photo. A photo made the rounds of Portable rocking what appeared to be either a graduation gown or a lawyer’s gown.

The Zazu crooner paired the outfit with matching black shoes, yellow sunglasses, a funny cap and his weird facial expression.

Source: Legit.ng