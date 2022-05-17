Popular Nollywood actor, Jide Ekene, needs all the comfortable words he can get at the moment as he made a shocking revelation on Instagram

The movie star made it known that he has lost four close relatives in the year 2022 including his little cousin

Ekene said his biological father also passed away in the year, and Nigerians have showered him with condolence messages, urging him to be strong in the difficult time

Movie star Jide Ekene has no words for the losses he has had in the year 2022 as he announced that he has lost four people who are so close to him.

Ekene took to his verified Instagram page to share photos of some of the people he lost in 2022 and said the sad sequence started when his little cousin, Dera died.

According to him:

"I didn’t even know he was sick, Just heard he passed. I’m still at a loss for words about his passing. Dera was laid to rest on Sat. 12th February; Then my biological dad died early hours of the 13th."

As if that was not enough, the actor said he also lost a favourite uncle late last year and a close friend this year.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians send condolence messages to Jide Ekene

A number of Ekene's followers have trooped to his page to comment on the post about his losses, most of them showered him with comforting words.

A_yinna:

"My condolences bro…. Keep strong for the family."

Lindaosifo:

"Sorry for your losses Jide. My condolences. Wishing you God’s strength."

Officialdirectormo:

"Stay strong G. May their souls find rest with the most high."

Nono_ezeibe:

"May God continue to comfort you and May his/their soul(s) continue to Rest In Peace."

