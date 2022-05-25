Singer Davido’s son Ifeanyi was seen in a viral video sitting in his own mini Lexus car as he posed for the camera

The musician’s son sat confidently in the car as he enjoyed some moments in it before he chose to step down

The video has left many of his father’s fans and followers gushing as they took to social media to hail him

Nigerian singer, Davido’s son Ifeanyi Adeleke is making headlines over a video of him seated in a mini Lexus car.

Like his father, who is known for his luxury car collections, Ifeanyi may be on his way to starting his collection, after all, it is not too early to begin considering his father’s net.

Davido's son Ifeanyi cruising in a Lexus SUV. Credit: @tooxclusive_com

Source: Instagram

Ifeanyi was seen seated calmly in the car as his father Davido was heard in the background saying, ‘what's up son?'

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Davido, aside from his songs, is famous for his show of love to his three children, Imade, Hailey and Ifeanyi, who he had with three different baby mamas.

He has been able to manage his fatherly role and is always there for them, especially during special occasions that concern them.

The singer is also on a good term with his three baby mamas and celebrates them once in a while via his social media pages.

Fans gush over Davido’s Ifeanyi

Many of the singer’s fans and followers have taken to social media to gush over his son as some referred to him as a junior billionaire.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ororoq1784:

"Handsome boy."

tehmi_welth:

"001 Jnr automatic billiona!re."

Davido calls son Ifeanyi an automatic billionaire

The popular Nigerian singer no doubt has a great love for his son Ifeanyi and he took to social media to brag about the little boy’s wealth for the umpteenth time.

Taking to his Instagram story, Davido posted a photo of his two-year-old son sleeping and accompanied the snap with an interesting caption.

The Risky crooner hinted that his son has been rich since his birth by calling him an automatic billionaire.

Source: Legit.ng