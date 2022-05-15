Popular Nigerian musician, Timaya, has taken to social media to share his thoughts on polygamy

In a tweet, the singer stated that people who wanted to be polygamous should do it like Ned Nwoko rather than managing life with two wives

Several internet users have reacted to the post, many of whom suggested the singer was sending a subliminal message to Yul Edoche

Timaya recently got social media users buzzing with reactions after he weighed in on polygamy and how people should go about it.

His post has sparked reactions. Credit: Timaya, Yul Edochie

Source: Instagram

In a recent tweet, the singer used billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko, as a standard for practising polygamy, adding that the billionaire was the standard for anyone who wanted to practice polygamy.

According to him, one cannot be managing financially and have two wives.

Check out his post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Social media users react

While the singer did not mention anyone in his tweet, many internet users believe he was shading Yul Edochie who has been receiving heat online for marrying a second wife.

Check out some comments below:

obi_oma:

"Ned is now a case study for polygamy."

stanley_ontop:

"If you want to talk to Yul talk to him direct stop going through the corners."

doktorfabz:

"Are you saying Yul is managing? "

softnailedit:

"Coming from daddy of 3kids with no wife."

beautyqueenmaree:

"Yul left the WhatsApp group, carry cord wipe timaya for neck ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

nonnyshairz:

"Yul come and take your sub."

roseymumofthree2:

"Talk to yul directly stop cutting corners."

viviorganicskincare:

"So yul Dey manage ? Na wetin you wan talk be this ?"

nonnyshairz:

"Yul come and take your sub "

thereal__ujay:

"Tag Yul with your full chest"

Only God can judge me: Yul Edochie blows hot, replies those dragging him

A few days ago, Nollywood actor and 2023 Presidential aspirant Yul Edochie said he would speak up about his decision to marry Judy Austin as his second wife.

In a recent video that was 12 minutes long, Yul has now spoken up about his relationships.

While confirming his marriage to Judy, the actor stressed that it was no one's business if he chose to marry more wives as it was his personal life.

Source: Legit.ng