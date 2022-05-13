Davido is currently making waves over the release of his latest single, dubbed Stand Strong, featuring The Samples

Following the release of the new song, Davido has revealed his main focus for now, which is family and making good music

His latest statement has stirred reactions from many of his fans who can’t wait for the release of his next album

Nigerian music star Davido is one of the top Nigerian stars who dropped a new song on Friday, May 13, to the excitement of their fans and followers.

Davido’s new single, Standing Strong, featuring The Sample, is currently trending on major stream platforms in and outside the country.

The next album is the one: Davido assures fans. Credit: @davido

The new song is a track off Davido’s next album, which will be released soon.

Davido, in a recent statement, has now revealed his focus for the main time as he said he wants to make good music and care for family and friends.

The DMW label boss said:

“Rn I just wanna make good music ,take care of my kids , friends and family ! And just LIVE LIFE! This next album is the 1 …”

See the post below:

Fans anticipate Davido’s next album

Many have taken to social media to applaud Davido over his latest single, with many expressing excitement over his next project.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

bhardharry:

"So you've not been making good music ."

e_uhankheni:

"Davido is scaring me ps don't tell me dis is gonna be ur last album."

bim_vybz:

"Can’t deny your devotion baddest."

Davido drops teaser from next single

Nigerian international singer and DMW label boss Davido assured his fans and followers of the best when he releases his next album.

Davido said his next album was different from what he was known for as he said he was bringing fans to the other part of his world.

Sharing a teaser from a single titled Stand Strong off his next album, Davido wrote:

"This one is special to me. It’s different. The conception has been different. The mindset has been different. The making has been different. I know you love it when I make you dance, but now I want to make you feel. This one’s for everyone out there holding it up."

Source: Legit.ng