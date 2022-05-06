Nigerian singer Portable is abroad and he has been hopping from country to country while making a huge profit from it

In a video on his page, the singer flaunted foreign bills in both hands as he announced that he has finally left the broke life behind

Stating that he is now expensive, Portable thanked God for his life and for rescuing him from the broke days of 'sapa'

Popular Nigerian singer Portable is one lucky fellow seeing as luck has continued to shine on him since he made his debut in the industry.

The Zazu crooner is currently outside the country and he has been going from place to place to perform while raking in a truckload of money.

In the video sighted on his page, Portable held several hundreds of foreign bills in both hands as he proudly declared that he has been freed from poverty.

He made sure to affirm that he made his money from a clean hustle, so he can proudly show off and brag endlessly.

Portable who has now tagged himself an 'expensive OG' didn't forget to express gratitude to God who saved him from the hands of 'sapa', the major reason he can now make noise about his wealth.

"Expensive OG Gangsterly thank God for my life I don escape sapa thanks to everyone showing my love ❤️Zazuu Virus Otun Ti Zeh."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Portable's video

igbinoviaowen:

"More blessings."

deejayneptune:

"Time to create your reality show, content plenty."

olamilekan_444_:

"Zazuu skin Don change."

amazingypee:

"Thank God for growth."

bigiano:

"More to come."

21oyeeh:

"O tun ti Zeeeh oo."

onlyonebanirejnr:

"NEW SUPER STAR ⭐️ ZAZU."

