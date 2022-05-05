Kim Kardashian is a proud owner of the legendary Marilyn Monroe's hair after being gifted the strands by the Ripley's Believe It Or Not! Museum

The Kardashians star was given the unusual gift when she visited the museum to try on Marilyn Monroe's 'Happy Birthday, Mr President' gown

The now-viral video has received mixed reactions from social media users who thought its weird to have a dead person's hair

Kim Kardashian recently made a stir when she rocked up to the Met Gala in Marilyn Monroe's custom Jean Loius gown. The stunner turned heads in the historical dress, which has been dubbed 'the most expensive dress'.

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to Kim Kardashian receiving Marilyn Monroe's hair. Image: Getty Images

Source: UGC

In addition to the dress, the reality TV star was also gifted a piece of Marilyn Monroe's blond hair.

The Ripley's Believe It Or Not! Museum, who are the owners and custodians of the Marilyn Monroe dress, posted a video of the iconic moment on their Instagram page. They wrote:

"Our team surprised Kim with a silver box that contained an actual lock of Marilyn’s iconic platinum hair.⁠"

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the moment. Others found it iconic while others thought it was weird that they still have Marilyn's hair.

@chidstarr wrote:

"That’s weird, believe it or not."

@thesashawhitney replied:

"Please let that woman rest."

@bolshevistbrit commented:

"Marilyn Monroe was not a doll. y’all can’t just give her property to other people and y’all can’t cut her hair and put it in jars. 50 years since her death and she’s still getting exploited."

@ay.nedaj wrote:

"What is wrong with these people."

Ray J drops major bombshell, claims Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner were in on leaking the 2007 video

In more Kim Kardashian news, Legit.ng previously reported that Ray J has opened a can of worms in a tell-all interview. The rapper, who is famous for having an intimate tape with reality TV star Kim Kardashian has opened up about how Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian carefully planned everything.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, the rapper alleged that leaking the tape was a deal orchestrated between his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Vivid Entertainment.

The Love and Hip Hop Hollywood star told the publication that a recent episode on the Kardashian's new show dubbed The Kardashians triggered him to give his side of the story. He said the famous reality TV family has vilified him over the past decade and a half and made it seem like he was the bad guy, yet they all had a deal.

Source: Legit.ng