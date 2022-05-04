Rapper Ray J is finally telling the truth about what made his and Kim Kardashian's sex tape to be leaked back in 2007

According to the 41-year-old star, leaking the sex tape was all a business deal between him, Kim Kardashian, and her mother, Kris Jenner

Ray J's bombshell confession comes after an episode of The Kardashians where Kim claims Ray Jay still has another footage that could cause a stir if released

The rapper has set the record straight, saying he does not have any sex tape in his possession and that Kim's utterances during their family show are ruining his brand

Ray J has opened a can of worms in a tell-all interview. The rapper, who is famous for having a sex tape with reality TV star Kim Kardashian has opened up about how Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian carefully planned everything.

Ray J has revealed that Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner all worked together to release the infamous sex tape. Image: Getty Images

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, the rapper alleged that leaking the sex tape was a deal orchestrated between his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Vivid Entertainment.

The Love and Hip Hop Hollywood star told the publication that a recent episode on the Kardashian's new show dubbed The Kardashians triggered him to give his side of the story. He said the famous reality TV family has vilified him over the past decade and a half and made it seem like he was the bad guy, yet they all had a deal. He said:

“I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade and a half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about.”

TMZ reports that Kim alleged that Ray J has another one of their unreleased steamy videos, which could break the internet if it ever sees the light of day because he was allegedly doing some nasty things to her while she was unconscious.

These allegations angered the actor, who decided to set the record straight and correct the narrative. He said:

“I never had a single sex tape at my house. She had them at her house. She’s always had all the tapes in a Nike shoebox under her bed.”

According to The Shade Room, the One Wish hitmaker even released screenshots of private messages between him and Kim K.

