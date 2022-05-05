Femi Adebayo released a new movie, King of Thieves, and he had the epic carnival-like premiere on April 3

Just one month after release for public consumption, the movie is now the biggest film of 2022 as it raked in over N224m in Box Office

King of Thieves is also currently the first N200m release of the year nationwide and the 9th Nollywood film to achieve N200m GBO in cinema

Popular Nigerian actor and filmmaker, Femi Adebayo, is currently over the moon as his recently released movie King of Thieves has broken several records at the Box Office.

The actor took to his Instagram page with a long list of achievements his movie bagged just one month after it was released to the public.

Femi Adebayo's King of Thieves is the biggest 2022 release Photo credit: @femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

List of what King of Thieves has achieved

Below are the records Adebayo's movie has set:

Raked in over N224m in Box Office

Number one film of the long weekend

Number one film for four consecutive weeks

Biggest film release of 2022

Biggest Nollywood release of 2022

Biggest indigenous film of all time

First N200m release of the year nationwide

Only the 9th Nollywood film to achieve N200m GBO in cinema

The actor expressed gratitude to fans who took out time to show support by watching the epic movie.

"You all made this happen.. Thank you for showing #KingOfThievesMovie so much love... Thank you Let's take it to 300M my people and we will indeed have set a record with an epic content."

Adebayo dances, thanks fans

Adebayo also shared a hilarious video of himself dancing which expressed how happy he is with how well King of Thieves has done.

"When you hear #KingOfThieves does 224m+ in 4weeks!" You all made this happen.. Thank you for showing #KingOfThievesMovie so much love... Thank you Cc @euphoria360_ @_anthillstudios @filmoneng"

Nigerians congratulate Femi Adebayo

faithiawilliams:

"Congratulations "

mustiphasholagbade:

"Congratulations My Mayor"

pastorbullet:

"This is HOOOOOÓGE and worth it. Congratulations to us all"

oluwatobi_adekoya:

"Congratulations sir more wins "

iamadunniade:

"Give themmmm"

stannze:

"So impressive men. Big congrats Big bro "

i_am_oluwakemi:

"I could watch again if I have the time tho, it was a nice one"

ade_temi1:

"I watched this more than 7 times.....its the dance for me"

