Top Nigerian singer, Davido, was recently given a situation report by his logistics’ manager, Israel Afeare

In the trending video, Israel was seen reporting the singer’s detractors and recounting the many things they said

The funny video soon made the rounds online and drew a lot of funny reactions from Nigerians on social media

Popular Nigerian singer Davido’s logistics’ manager, Israel Afeare, has continued to show his undying love and support for his boss.

In a new development, a video made the rounds showing the DMW crew member reporting all of his boss’ detractors.

In the trending clip, Israel was seen narrating all of the things Davido’s detractors had to say about him including how he was born a rich kid and did not suffer among other things.

Isreal reports Davido's haters to singer. Photo: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Isreal said:

“My Oga as you dey help people, dem say you no good. Dem dey vex say your papa too get money, say you no suffer before, dem dey vex for you.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react to funny video

Isreal has become known for his theatrics when it comes to Davido and a number of internet users were amused by the video. Read some of their reactions below:

Adetolaolapade:

“Moh OGA has spoken!”

Nazareth4u:

“One can’t even tell when this guy’s serious or not .”

Leeeymarrh:

“Everything about him is just funny …. Now juju na celebrity too.”

Emerie__chris:

“If u hate Dis guy just know u need therapy .”

Purkinjenurse:

“Israel also doubles as David’s hypeman for real .”

Natashabankz7:

“His saying the truth.”

Stanleywright89:

“This guy na real kolo I swear but I love the way he’s loyal to his Boss.”

