Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson sparked hilarious reactions after sharing a rant video on Instagram

The movie star, who seemed to be on her way to create a scene at a bank following a wrong debit alert she received, complained bitterly

Mercy said she would not reveal the bank name and declared that the amount debited was 11 naira as she warned them to return her money

Actress Mercy Johnson Okojie got her fans talking after expressing her displeasure over an unauthorised transaction on her bank account.

Mercy shared the video on her Instagram page and declared that the angry moment is not the time to make a video as she is heading to the bank to make complaints.

She also lamented that things are hard and urged the bank to return her 11 naira:

"I don’t want to name the bank, but my Acc name is Mercy Ozioma Okojie and Sapa is everywhere. Return my 11naira."

Nigerians react to Mercy Johnson's rant video

Social media users have reacted differently to Mercy Johnson's rant video, some of them feel the debited about is not 12 naira.

Moyolawalofficial:

"What is all this? I am recreating this sound."

Tushlewa9164:

"But we know say na 11million."

Official_judithodo:

"Ozy baby sorry o mine is #50 they keep deducting."

Denike1656:

"11naira or 11thousand naira or 11 millon naira ? My sister u ve to sue d bank to supreme court. Dats real nonsense."

Kkpriceless:

"Ozy baby... Just hearing this part of ur name today ooo. Those people have finished me with #50 deduction almost everyday ooo. Dey just want make I come act drama for they'll stop. I don tire for them."

Thegirlariana_:

"My own na 10naira justice for both of us."

