African-American television host and comedian, Steve Harvey, has revealed that before the fame, he struggled in 1991

The television host and comedian shared that he used to sleep in his car as he recalled how he became the host of Apollo Live

Several members of the internet community who were inspired by his uplifting account have expressed emotions under the clip

African-American television host and comedian Broderick Stephen Harvey Sr, famed as Steve Harvey, recounted how he became the host of Apollo Live, now Showtime at the Apollo.

According to Harvey, he used to sleep in his car with little to no money before the fame.

The host of The Steve Harvey Morning Show that he had just $35 (N14k) to his name at the time.

Desperate times of Steve Harvey

''In 1991, I was sleeping in my car. I had $35 (N14k) to my name. Everything I had could fit into two bags. I started talking to God about my dreams.

''Fast forward, out of nowhere, I get a call from The Apollo asking me to come on the show,'' he recalled.

The comedian disclosed that he met D.L. Hughley and Jamie Foxx for the first time on the same night.

''This is my Apollo story and how I became the host. This was my turnback moment.''

Steve Harvey narrated his story to uplift the audience for one of his shows and to thousands of viewers across the world.

''Everybody has a turn back moment; it's the moment you can either go forward or give everything up. There's one guarantee if you give up, it will never happen. Faith is everything; God is always on time. He's never too late'' he added.

Several people who saw the video were inspired. Legit.ng selected some of the reactions below:

Shrylane Lyons said:

''Amen God and Jesus Christ are faithful kings and when they blessed you bless someone else .''

Ashley Dead Eye Jones commented:

''Why am I bawling? Gosh, I love Steve Harvey!''

Jennifer R. Smith said:

''Thank you Mr. Harvey for sharing your faith and your life experiences. May God’s favor continue to be with you!''

Vivid Nougbode wrote:

''I never get tired of listening to this story every time. Do you think there's no God? Think again.''

Jill Serena Burnham Gravitt commented:

''Love you, Steve Harvey. God has given you a story so that you can help others. Thank you, Faithful Servant.''

Laura Dillon said:

''Thank you for sharing your wonderful and inspiring story. Such a good lesson to always remain faithful to God! Keep on shining and sharing your light! ✝ .''

