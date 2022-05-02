Veteran Nigerian singer, Paul Play Dairo, recently caused a buzz online after sharing his take on infidelity in marriages

The music star took to Instagram to tell men who cheat on their wives to also prepare to be cheated on

Paul Play’s post raised a lot of mixed reactions on social media with people either agreeing or bashing the singer

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Play Dairo recently shared his opinion on people who are unfaithful in their marriages.

This came after veteran Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, caused a massive buzz online after he unveiled his second wife and their son.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Paul Play shared a post where he addressed men who cheat in their marriages.

Singer Paul Play speaks on cheating. Photos: @paulplaydairo

Source: Instagram

According to the music star, men who are ready to cheat on their wives should also accept to be cheated on.

In his caption he also wrote:

“The Bible says love your neighbor as yourself . If you think you can hide under tradition and start behaving anyhow . Todays woman no send you . You go hear am!”

See the post below:

Internet users react

Paul Play’s post soon caused a debate online with people sharing their different views. Read some of their comments below:

Mick_ao:

“Two wrongs don’t make a right Abeg. If he cheats and you can’t tolerate that, leave. Except you’re also a cheat or been looking for excuse to do so.”

Thenitath_:

“If mine cheats I’ll just leave Abeg no be competition for who mumu pass.”

Sandraije_:

“Tell them if you want faithfulness give faithfulness.”

Geomapix_designs:

“Paul PLAY, you better STOP what you're PLAYING? .”

Babalolaakolawole:

“And who said no one should not cheat,.. it will either come out well or bad, either way let’s carry our burden in either way we choose and bet ready to own up to it ... don’t complain ur decision.”

Superwoman9ja:

“Some women still have morals and would rather leave. However there are women who would do this and clean mouth.”

Hmm.

